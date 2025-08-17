Thor Trading Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:THIR)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2025

Thor Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:THIRFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 763,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,000. THOR Index Rotation ETF makes up 19.7% of Thor Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thor Trading Advisors LLC owned 28.48% of THOR Index Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Index Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Index Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Index Rotation ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter.

THOR Index Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:THIR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.32 million and a PE ratio of 29.80. THOR Index Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

THOR Index Rotation ETF Company Profile

The THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the THOR SDQ Rotation index. The fund is a fund-of-funds tracking an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks focusing on volatility management. Investment allocation is determined by market conditions, shifting between three major indices and cash to reduce risk.

