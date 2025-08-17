Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Raised by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 1.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $180,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Gentex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gentex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

