CacheTech Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,969,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,129,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,077,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after acquiring an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.27. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.