Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $155.45 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,744 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $155,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

