CacheTech Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,023,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,220,380.76. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTG shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.