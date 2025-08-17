Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $214,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

