LWM Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LWM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 22.1% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $198.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

