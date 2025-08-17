Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,436 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:TPR opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.