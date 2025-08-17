American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 250,173 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of CNO Financial Group worth $122,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

