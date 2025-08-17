Ethic Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

