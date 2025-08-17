Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

