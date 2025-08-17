Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 757,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $143,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266,825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 178,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE OXY opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

