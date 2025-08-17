Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 11,125 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,714,000 after buying an additional 253,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,868,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,885,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after buying an additional 2,208,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 745,532 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

