Algert Global LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of Comerica worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Comerica by 228.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 543,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after acquiring an additional 492,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 472,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

