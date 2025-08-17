Algert Global LLC Sells 520 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

ABCB opened at $70.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

