CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,779,000 after buying an additional 3,768,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CorVel by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 625,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 415,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. CorVel Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $259,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $762,034.50. The trade was a 25.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,578.40. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,023 over the last 90 days. 44.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.