Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,694,000 after acquiring an additional 363,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.5%

FN stock opened at $330.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $356.55.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

