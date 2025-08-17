Algert Global LLC Acquires 23,367 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.50% of BankUnited worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Barclays boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $323,184. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE BKU opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

