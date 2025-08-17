Algert Global LLC Purchases 24,560 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Banc of California worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BANC stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.30%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $149,380.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BANC

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.