Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

