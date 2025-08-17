Algert Global LLC Buys 17,550 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

