Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.56% of Ambarella worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ambarella by 452.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $85.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

