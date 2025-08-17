Algert Global LLC Sells 31,620 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Horizon worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

