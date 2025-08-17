Penn Mutual Asset Management Makes New $390,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,321,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

