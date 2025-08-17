17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $327,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

