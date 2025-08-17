Analyzing Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK)

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ahold and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ahold 2.02% 15.82% 4.74% Bolt Projects -375.64% N/A -95.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ahold and Bolt Projects”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ahold $96.70 billion 0.38 $1.91 billion €2.19 18.44 Bolt Projects $2.77 million 6.54 -$65.39 million ($2.60) -3.38

Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. Bolt Projects is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ahold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ahold has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Ahold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ahold and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ahold 0 2 0 1 2.67 Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Ahold beats Bolt Projects on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

