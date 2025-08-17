iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.0%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

