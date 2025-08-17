17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VGT opened at $700.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $669.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $710.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

