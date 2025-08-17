Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 296.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.