Cascade Financial Partners LLC Acquires 198 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.07. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $274.70 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

