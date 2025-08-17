Seven Mile Advisory Takes $155,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,913 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,287 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

