Seven Mile Advisory Buys 229 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TTE opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

