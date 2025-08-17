ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,752,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.57, for a total transaction of $72,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,516.04. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $5,713,973. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE NOW opened at $866.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $933.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

