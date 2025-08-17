Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $223,000 Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Copa by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 10.8% during the first quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 777,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after buying an additional 76,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 529,569 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 473,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 97,656 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,311,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE CPA opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.