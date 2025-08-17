Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,127 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

