Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $21,229,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $14,654,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 435.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

