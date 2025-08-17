SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

