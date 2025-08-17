Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Raised by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,365,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 913,256 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.11 billion, a PE ratio of 590.59, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

