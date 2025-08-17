Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 122,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

