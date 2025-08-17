Corient IA LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HSBC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

