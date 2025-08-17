Seven Mile Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,382.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

