1,000 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Acquired by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $451.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.42. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.