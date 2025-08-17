Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after buying an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,328 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3,352.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,069,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

