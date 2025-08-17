Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.96 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.55. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.14.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

