Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.26 and its 200 day moving average is $369.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

