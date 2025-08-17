Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th.

Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.98 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

