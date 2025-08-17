Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,052,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TAP opened at $51.42 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

