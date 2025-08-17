Corient IA LLC Invests $601,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,821,000 after acquiring an additional 422,745 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 3.1%

OWL opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

