Traders Buy Large Volume of SharkNinja Call Options (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,721 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof118% compared to the average volume of 2,162 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.2%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $402,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $477,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

