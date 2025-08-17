Investors Buy High Volume of Moderna Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 242,121 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof197% compared to the typical daily volume of 81,599 call options.

Moderna Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Moderna has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 348.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

